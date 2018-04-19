

CTV Saskatoon





Six people injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash nearly two weeks ago remained in hospital Thursday, with two of the six still in critical condition.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority released the numbers on Thursday afternoon. The numbers indicate three people have been released from hospital since an update released by the SHA on Tuesday.

No other details on the conditions of the six remaining patients were provided. The number of patients in critical condition has gone unchanged since Friday.

The crash occurred April 6 at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Twenty-nine people were on the bus. Sixteen have since died.

The semi driver was uninjured.