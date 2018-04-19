Broncos bus crash: Six still in hospital
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the intersection of of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Tuesday, April, 10, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending over a dozen more to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:27PM CST
Six people injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash nearly two weeks ago remained in hospital Thursday, with two of the six still in critical condition.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority released the numbers on Thursday afternoon. The numbers indicate three people have been released from hospital since an update released by the SHA on Tuesday.
No other details on the conditions of the six remaining patients were provided. The number of patients in critical condition has gone unchanged since Friday.
The crash occurred April 6 at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Twenty-nine people were on the bus. Sixteen have since died.
The semi driver was uninjured.