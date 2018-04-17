The number of patients in hospital in critical condition as a result of the Broncos bus crash has gone unchanged since Friday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

An update Tuesday afternoon from the SHA states two people who were on the team’s bus when it collided with a semi in north-central Saskatchewan more than 10 days ago are still in critical condition — which is the same number who were in critical condition Friday.

The two are among nine people injured in the crash still in hospital, according to the health authority. Friday’s total number was 10.

The crash occurred April 6 at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Twenty-nine people were on the bus. Sixteen have since died.

The semi driver was uninjured.