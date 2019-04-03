

CTV Saskatoon





Jenna Brewer says she will never take walks with her son for granted.

Brewer has cystic fibrosis and as she grew up day-to-day activities became more and more of a struggle, she said. The disease caused extreme fatigue and before undergoing a lung transplant, so much mucous had built up in her lungs that they worked at only a quarter capacity.

“As it came time closer to having to be listed for transplant, it was a good probably seven months of the year I was spending in hospital or at home on IV,” she said.

“I asked Santa to get my mom a pair of new lungs for her so she can come back from hospital and spend time with me,” said her son, Luka.

The family hopes that by sharing their story as part of the Saskatchewan Lung Association’s Breathe Strong campaign, others will feel comfort that life can get better after a transplant.

“Breathing is a gift,” Brewer said. “It’s something that people don’t realize how much you need until you don’t have it.

“It was tough to have to gain the strength back from how weak you get after a transplant. But I fought and I’m determined to do this for my family.”