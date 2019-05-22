

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford needs a full roof replacement just two months after opening.

Access Prairies Partnership (APP), the organization responsible for the hospital’s construction and maintenance, has determined that a product failure occurred with the modular roofing panels, the province said in a news release.

Extensive testing following roof leakage during spring melt has indicated that the modular roofing panels have experienced shrinkage, creating gaps and potential for water infiltration across the facility’s roof system. APP recommends full replacement of the entire roof as the best way to address the problem, the province says.

APP will be responsible for paying for the repairs due to the Public-Private Partnerships with the province.

It is not yet known how long the work will take or when it will begin.