Boarded-up structure fire in Saskatoon under investigation: fire department
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 4:05PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue Q South Sunday afternoon.
Crews arrived on scene around 1:52 p.m. and found a boarded-up residential structure with flames visible from the exterior, according to a release.
Firefighters immediately worked to put the fire out, while ensuring the fire didn’t spread to a neighbouring property, the fire department said.
All utilities to the structure had previously been turned off, the fire department said.
No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator is working to identify the cause and assess the damage.