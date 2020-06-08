SASKATOON -- A fire at a boarded-up home in the 100 block of Avenue O South on Saturday was inentionally set, according to the Saskatoon fire department.

Damage is estimated at approximately $2,000, a release said.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:58 p.m. on June 6, and found visible smoke and a small fire at the rear of the structure, according to the initial release.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and no injuries were reported.