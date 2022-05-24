Blaze rips through Saskatoon residential building

A blaze destroyed two units at a residential building in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Just before 1:30, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a four-unit building in the 200 block of Camponi Place.

Rodney Calett lives in the building; he said he and his family were fast asleep.

"We just woke up and they're like 'your house is on fire,'" Calett told CTV News.

Once Calett, his mother and three sisters were safely outside, he said he could see "huge flames coming up over the top of the roof."

Upon arriving, firefighters began working to extinguish the fire while crews searched unaffected units to make sure there was no one inside, according to SFD.

By the time firefighters had arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the rear part of the building, SFD said in a news release

After the blaze was brought under control, firefighters spent the morning monitoring for hotspots. The fire was declared extinguished at 8:48 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was contained to two units in the building.

It caused an estimated $700,000 in damage, according to the department.

The blaze is still under investigation.

--With files from Ryan Fletcher