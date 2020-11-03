SASKATOON -- On Sunday shortly after 8 a.m., Black Lake RCMP received a report of a man being shot outside a home in Black Lake.

Upon arrival, police arrested the man allegedly responsible for the shooting without incident. Police also located and seized a gun on scene, according to a news release.

The victim, Bruce Dadzene, 29, was taken to hospital but died shortly after of his injuries.

Jimmy Vince Robillard, 43, of Black Lake, has been charged with second degree murder.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.