Better-than-average temperatures: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 7:10AM CST
SASKATOON -- Clouds churn across the province, bringing flurries into west central regions.
In Saskatoon, there is only a 30% chance of flurries later this afternoon. Temperatures will once again push well above the seasonal average, and are expected to stay mild into early next week at least.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Fog/PM Clouds
High: -4 C
Evening: -6 C
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: -3 C