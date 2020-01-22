SASKATOON -- Clouds churn across the province, bringing flurries into west central regions.

In Saskatoon, there is only a 30% chance of flurries later this afternoon. Temperatures will once again push well above the seasonal average, and are expected to stay mild into early next week at least.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Fog/PM Clouds

High: -4 C

Evening: -6 C

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -4 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -3 C