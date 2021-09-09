SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier did not provide a statement and did not pursue charges after he was egged during a campaign stop.

A video posted to Twitter on Sept. 2 shows a man approaching Bernier and asking for a photo. As the man poses with Bernier, he hits Bernier on the top of his head with a raw egg.

Police spokesperson Joshua Grella told CTV News police received a call for service at a hotel located in the 2000 block of Airport Drive.

“Upon arrival, the victim would not provide a statement to police and did not wish to pursue charges; unless the victim contacts Police and wishes for charges, no further investigation is expected.”

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.