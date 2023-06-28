Beloved small town store coming to Saskatoon

A small-town favourite in Watrous will soon be opening a Saskatoon location.

Kelvin’s Perk has earned a reputation for bringing in U.S. products that are not available in Canada. The store’s owners have a special import license that they will now use to stock a store in Saskatoon.

“We are starting a second location in Saskatoon on Miller Avenue,” a Kelvin’s Perk Facebook post said.

The post said they were aiming to open on July 17.

“Stay tuned for more details.”

The shop included a couple of photos of their new location, but they are not revealing the exact address yet.

Owner Kelvin Felner makes the 28-hour trip south to North Dakota, Montana or Colorado almost every weekend, hitting up Costco or Walmart for supplies.

"The front of the trailer is going to be the Saskatoon, the rear is going to be Watrous. So I'll stop in Watrous on my way back. Unload my Watrous stuff, head to Saskatoon, stock it, head back to Watrous, stock it and be ready to open the next morning."

Felner told CTV News there were some popular favourites that are hard to keep on the shelves.

“Hands down will be soda pop. We usually try to carry 200 to 250 cases a week. Prime drinks are the other huge seller. We were selling upwards of 200 cases a week of Prime,” he said.

Felner was operating a delivery service to Saskatoon due to high demand, which is why he said he decided to open a second location.

It could be one of many franchise locations, he said.

With files from Carla Shynkaruk