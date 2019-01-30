Dayna Brons’ mother told court she is “haunted” by the bus crash that killed her daughter.

Dayna, the Broncos athletic therapist, was one of 16 people killed when the team’s bus collided with the semi-truck Jaskirat Sidhu was driving on April 6.

Sidhu pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 8. His sentencing hearing began in Melfort on Monday.

Final victim impact statements presented on Wednesday

There were 71 victim impact statements submitted over the first two days of the sentencing hearing.

Carol Brons was the first to read her statement on Wednesday morning. Her daughter died in hospital five days after the crash.

“The evening of the accident was the beginning of a nightmare,” she said.

Carol described her daughter as patient, caring and compassionate. She brought a bag from the hospital with Dayna’s necklace in it.

“I haven’t taken it out of the biohazard bag,” she said. “It still has several of her hairs tangled in it.”

Carol also read a statement from her husband, Lyle. The statement said he and his family are suffering, and he believes they will only find peace through forgiveness.

He added he doesn’t know if he can forgive Sidhu yet for causing the crash, but hopes that one day he will.

‘The most agonizing day’

Tyler Bieber, the play-by-play voice of the Broncos was 29 years old when he died in the crash.

His mother, Marilyn Hay, said she felt sick to her stomach after hearing about the crash on April 6.

“(It) was the most agonizing say waiting and waiting and waiting to hear anything about my son,” Hay said.

She told court Bieber often drove himself to games, but she encouraged him to take the bus with the team.

“To me, it was the safest,” she said.

Bieber was from Humboldt and dedicated his time to volunteering and coaching in the community. Hay said she’s met many of his coworkers, along with players he coached, since the crash.

“I miss his radio voice and listening to him in the morning as I got ready for work,” she said. “We are broken.”

Hay added that if her son was alive, he would feel sorry for Sidhu.

She addressed Sidhu, saying she feels for his family and his mother, who is also losing her son to this tragedy.

Xavier Labelle’s family at the crash scene that night

Xavier Labelle’s parents, Paul and Tanya Labelle, were at the crash scene that night. Xavier’s nine-year-old sister was also there.

“Nothing could prepare a parent for the heart-wrenching carnage,” Paul said.

The Labelles described the confusion in the days following the crash. They originally believed that Xavier had died. He was misidentified as Parker Tobin. They found out he was alive while they were at the vigil in Humboldt. Xavier spent 62 days in hospital.

“Mr. Sidhu, all of this chaos, pain and suffering would have been avoided if only you would have stopped,” Tanya said.

Chris Beaudry only surviving coach

Assistant coach Chris Beaudry was travelling about 15 minutes behind the bus on the night of the crash. He read the final victim impact statement of the sentencing hearing.

He was the only member of the coaching staff to survive.

Beaudry told court that he was asked to identify the bodies after the crash. He felt like a coward, he said, because he didn’t want to. But, he did.

“You actions have cost me 11 sons,” he told Sidhu in his victim impact statement.

He also told Sidhu he forgives him.

An RCMP report released in court showed Sidhu shouldn’t have been driving the day of the crash. The review showed a total of 70 federal and provincial logbook and trip infractions between March 26 and April 6.

Court is adjourned until 10 a.m. on Thursday, when the Crown and defence will present their sentencing submissions.

CTV’s Ashley Field, Saron Fanel and Jill Macyshon are in Melfort for the hearing.