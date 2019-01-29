

CTV Saskatoon





Jaskirat Sidhu would have been taken off the road for 72 hours due to dozens of logbook violations had he been stopped and inspected the day of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, according to an RCMP review of his logbook entered into court Monday.

The review found a total of 70 federal and provincial logbook and trip inspection violations between March 26 and April 6, 2018.

“We have strong concerns regarding the timeline of Jaskirat Singh Sighu’s day on April 6, 2018 as there are unanswered questions as a result of the incomplete log on that day,” said the report, written by chief vehicle enforcement specialist Sean Mustatia and district enforcement supervisor Tyrell Digness.

“The identified mileage and distances required to travel to the locations identified in the log and known locations also cause concerns. These areas must be further investigated to get a true picture and timeline of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s day on April 6, 2018.”

Sidhu incurred seven violations on April 6. He failed to indicate whether his truck had defects, and failed to sign his name on his trip inspection report.

The report noted concerns that Sidhu didn’t identify any locations once he left Saskatoon that day. Assuming he had left Carrot River at 3:30 p.m., which is 50 kilometres from the crash site, Sidhu should have actually arrived at the intersection around 4 p.m. This leaves about 58 minutes unaccounted for in his log.

Sidhu would have travelled 341.7 kilometres from Saskatoon to Carrot River to the crash site – but his odometer showed 373.5 kilometres travelled that day, leaving 31.8 kilometres unaccounted for by Sidhu’s log, the report said.

The log also shows Sidhu took a five-hour break upon arriving at Carrot River, which is not a common practice in the industry, the report said. In order to claim off-duty time the driver needs to stop working or be relieved of responsibility by the motor carrier.

Sidhu, 29, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm on Jan. 8.

His sentencing hearing continues Tuesday.