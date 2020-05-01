Beauval, Sask. COVID-19 outbreak declaration 'imminent' health authority CEO says
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 3:05PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 3:42PM CST
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a health care worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
SASKATOON -- During a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Regina on Friday, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone said a COVID-19 outbreak will soon be declared in Beauval.
"While an official outbreak has not been declared for Beauval, we are expecting that to be imminent. This is a fast-developing situation which we've just been alerted to," Livingstone, who joined by phone, said.
On Friday, the province said the far north — where the community is located — was home to 19 of the province's 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
A person at the Beauval General Store tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
The store is currently closed for deep cleaning according to an emergency official based in Beauval.
The northern community off La Loche is currently grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in dozens of cases and claimed two lives.
This is a developing story. More details to come.