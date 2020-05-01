SASKATOON -- During a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Regina on Friday, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone said a COVID-19 outbreak will soon be declared in Beauval.

"While an official outbreak has not been declared for Beauval, we are expecting that to be imminent. This is a fast-developing situation which we've just been alerted to," Livingstone, who joined by phone, said.

On Friday, the province said the far north — where the community is located — was home to 19 of the province's 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A person at the Beauval General Store tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The store is currently closed for deep cleaning according to an emergency official based in Beauval.

The northern community off La Loche is currently grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in dozens of cases and claimed two lives.

This is a developing story. More details to come.