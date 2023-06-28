‘Be Mindful of the river’: North Sask. River poses safety risk as water levels peak

The heavy rainfalls in Alberta have caused a surge in the water levels of the North Saskatchewan River near Prince Albert, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).

“We had some significant precipitation in the headwaters in Alberta, near Edmonton. It accumulated and made its way across Alberta into the North Saskatchewan River,” Sean Osmar with the WSA told CTV News.

The river is flowing four times faster than normal, and water levels are forecasted to peak late Wednesday night, Osmar said. The river is expected to rise two meters, according to a press release from the City of Prince Albert.

“There’s a lot of debris in the river, more than typical, just because the rising level has pulled a lot of the debris from the shores,” Prince Albert Fire Department Chief Kris Olsen said.

The high water created turbulent conditions and caused thick patches of stream foam to surface on the water.

“It has mostly to do with organic matter twigs, branches, leaves that get washed into the system. It kind of churns up and creates that foam you might see on the river,” Osmar said.

“It's perfectly natural [and] it will dissipate as the flows begins to slow down,” he added.

First responders encourage the public to keep safety top of mind around the water, after one person died in the river three weeks ago.

“We want to remind folks at this time of year, especially with the higher water levels, please educate your children and families [to] stay away from the river’s edge,” said Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs with the Parkland Ambulance.

“We just want people to be mindful of the river. I’m sure it’s going to draw some crowds, but it’s nothing to play with and nothing to fool with,” Olsen said.

The city closed the Little Red River Park and the boat launch on Wednesday as a safety precaution. The WSA predicts water levels will return to normal in the next few days.