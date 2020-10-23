SASKATOON -- We continue to see cold air sinking across the Prairies, with moderate wind speeds into the afternoon.

The weekend shows no signs of improvement, but perhaps by early next week the mercury could bump up above the freezing point again.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -3

Evening: -6

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2