Another cold day across SK, with wind chills reaching in the minus twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- We continue to see cold air sinking across the Prairies, with moderate wind speeds into the afternoon.
The weekend shows no signs of improvement, but perhaps by early next week the mercury could bump up above the freezing point again.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -3
Evening: -6
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -3
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -2