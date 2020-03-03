SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old man has been charged in the hit and run death of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man found in a slough next to Nine Mile Road in Onion Lake.

The body of Shane Opissinow, 31, was found May 14, 2018. Following a complex and lengthy investigation, police determined he died as a result of a hit and run, RCMP said in a news release.

Danny Boy Thunder Makokis, 31, of Onion Lake Cree Nation has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

Makokis is scheduled to make his first appearance in Onion Lake Provincial Court on April 1.