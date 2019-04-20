

CTV Saskatoon





Alcohol may have been a factor in an early Saturday morning collision that left three parked vehicles damaged and a truck flipped on its roof, according to police.

Around 3 a.m., police were called to the 400 blk. of 4 Ave. N after a report that a truck had hit multiple parked cars and rolled over.

When police arrived they found the three parked vehicles damaged, and the truck flipped over with the driver still inside. The 35-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital for examination, as a precaution.

According to police, the investigation into the collision is ongoing.