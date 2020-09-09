SASKATOON -- A 56-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle rollover on Circle Drive West near the 11th Street West off-ramp.

At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the Saskatoon Fire Department was called about a vehicle rollover and possible entrapment. The fire department said crews arrived in four minutes and assessed the crash, making contact with someone trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Using hydraulic rescue tools the roof of the vehicle was partially removed and the person was successfully freed, the fire department said in a news release. Saskatoon police also assisted with the crash.Police said they removed the driver from the vehicle with no significant injuries and a 41-year-old passenger was not injured in the crash.

The driver is facing a charge of impaired driving and exceeding the legal alcohol limit.