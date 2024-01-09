Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon

An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run a new permanent emergency shelter in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government announced The Mustard Seed was awarded the contract to run the shelter spaces in Saskatoon, part of its bid to open 120 new permanent emergency beds in the province.

The organization plans to operate two shelters in the city. The first is expected to open in early spring, while the second is scheduled to open in the fall, according to its website.

“We have aspirations to expand our scope of operations and so we are constantly looking for new cities to provide the shelter services that we offer,” said James Gardiner, incoming CEO with the Mustard Seed.

Gardiner told CTV News the organization is working with the Saskatchewan Housing Authority and the City of Saskatoon to finalize details, including finding the location.

“They have asked us to focus on what we do which is operating shelters, and let them focus on what they do in finding the location and working with stakeholders,” he said.

The Christian-centred non-profit started in Calgary in 1984, according to Gardiner.

“We will answer, if asked, why we do what we do and what our Christian roots are, but if not asked we don’t impose our values, and we will help them regardless,” he said.

David Kirton, Saskatoon’s ward 3 councillor, said he is looking forward to having another shelter.

“We still need to find these locations for the province and get them to work, because I’d love to see these new shelters open as soon as possible,” he said.