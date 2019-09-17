After Warman man killed in crash, North Dakota police release helmet cam image
North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck may have information regarding a crash that killed a Warman man. (Facebook)
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:34AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:35AM CST
Police in North Dakota are hoping to talk to the driver of a large truck seen near the scene of crash that left Randy Moore dead.
On Sept. 8, Moore was thrown from his motorcycle seconds after a dark coloured dually truck entered his lane, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Police are sharing an image captured on the 55-year-old Warman man’s helmet cam, and say the driver of the truck may have information regarding the crash.