Actor Neal McDonough reveals upcoming role as Whitey Bulger in Saskatoon appearance

Award-winning actor Neal McDonough left fans with a hint of his next role at the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo on Sunday.

During a Q&A panel moderated by CTV’s Jeff Rogstad, Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek coaxed McDonough to spill the beans on his next character.

“Is it public knowledge?” asked Frakes to McDonough. “He’s going to tackle Whitey Bulger.”

McDonough confirmed that he would be playing American organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a TV miniseries.

According to IMDB, the series is currently in development.

It will be a familiar role for McDonough as he plays Bulger in a one-night-only stage performance in Boston next week.

The Dorchester, Massachusetts-born actor says the role hits close to home for him.

“Being from Boston and playing public enemy number one, I can’t wait,” said McDonough.

McDonough is credited in 130 projects including movies, TV series, video games and plays.

Some of his most memorable performances include Buck Compton in Band of Brothers, Damien Darhk in The Flash, and Malcolm Beck in Yellowstone.

McDonough is known as a method actor, taking on the personality traits of a character even when cameras aren’t rolling, sometimes abandoning his own personality to further immerse himself in a role.

While shooting Band of Brothers, Mcdonough was cut by an errant shard while operating the 50 caliber machine gun, even breaking his teeth in the process.

As a method actor, he instructed Shane Taylor, the actor who played medic Eugene Roe to stitch him up, despite Taylor having no medical training.

McDonough has been nominated for seven awards, winning four.

Most recently he won in 2015 for best vocal ensemble in a TV special / direct to DVD title or short for his work in Batman: Assault on Arkham