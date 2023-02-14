A vandalism spree targeting SaskTel boxes has caused outages for thousands of Saskatoon customers

SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.

The company says 15 of its pedestals — containing wiring to provide internet, TV and home phone — have been damaged in the past week.

“The vandal, or vandals in this case, are opening those boxes and messing with electronics and cutting bunch of lines in there,” Greg Jacobs, an external communications manager with SaskTel, tells CTV News.

The first incident happened last Wednesday and has continued every day since, in all different parts of Saskatoon. More than 1,500 customers have been impacted, according to SaskTel.

Jacobs says it appears the suspect has been able to access the pedestals without cutting or damaging the locks.

There’s nothing of value inside the locked boxes, according to Jacobs.

“We don't have anything that would lead us to believe there's a motive or a financial gain for the vandal or vandals. It appears to be mischief, general mischief,” Jacobs says.

He says SaskTel technicians have been reassigned to fix the damaged boxes.

Saskatoon police have confirmed it’s investigating and are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them or Crime Stoppers.