A Saskatoon woman who called police after stabbing a man has been arrested

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Saskatoon.

On Monday shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the 30 block of Chandler Place for “a report of an unknown problem.”

Saskatoon police say during the call, officers overheard a heated argument between a man and a woman. Shortly after, a woman called police to report that she had stabbed someone.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later identified and arrested on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Centennial Drive.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.