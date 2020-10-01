SASKATOON -- Cool conditions dominate the forecast in the Bridge City Thursday.

The good news is after several days of wicked winds things should be much calmer. The better news is by Sunday we’ll see some warmth building back into the forecast.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 11

Evening: 9

Friday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday – AM Clouds / PM Sun

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13