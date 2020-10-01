Advertisement
A frosty start across our region reminds us October has arrived: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 5:55AM CST
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 5:55AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cool conditions dominate the forecast in the Bridge City Thursday.
The good news is after several days of wicked winds things should be much calmer. The better news is by Sunday we’ll see some warmth building back into the forecast.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 11
Evening: 9
Friday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Saturday – AM Clouds / PM Sun
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 13