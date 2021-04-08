Advertisement
A cold front pushes in, bringing the risk of showers this afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 6:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will cool after Wednesdays heat, but remain above the seasonal mark Thursday.
We’ll see similar conditions through Friday and Saturday, with a more pronounced cool down coming Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Showers
High: 13
Evening: 8
Friday – Sunny
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday – Rain Risk
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14