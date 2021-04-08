SASKATOON -- Temperatures will cool after Wednesdays heat, but remain above the seasonal mark Thursday.

We’ll see similar conditions through Friday and Saturday, with a more pronounced cool down coming Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Showers

High: 13

Evening: 8

Friday – Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday – Rain Risk

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14