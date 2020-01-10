Saskatchewan’s two national parks are officially accepting summer reservations.

As of Friday, reservations for campsites can be booked at Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park.

Parks Canada say the early booking start is meant to support a growing demand.

“The Parks Canada reservation service has seen tremendous growth in the last five years. The number of reservations has increased significantly from approximately 120,000 per year to over 380,000 each year,” said Rae Kingdon communications officer for Prince Albert National Park.

Prince Albert National Park has 160 full-service pull-through campsites in its Red Deer campground and 200 back-in campsites with electric service in its Beaver Glen campground, and ten tent sites that can also be reserved.

”These are popular campgrounds that are often fully occupied from mid-June until September long weekend, thus reservations are strongly recommended for campers wanting to secure a campsite in either Beaver Glen or red deer campgrounds, said Kingdon

Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park will officially open on May 15.