SASKATOON -- Nine people, including four children, were taken to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Around 9:19 a.m. crews responded to a home in the 300 block of Avenue T North for reports of multiple occupants feeling unwell and the carbon monoxide alarm sounding. One patient was described as unconscious.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered carbon monoxide levels of over 100 parts-per-million at the doorway. Crews searched the home to ensure all occupants were out.

While searching, crews made additional readings of 160 PPM and 190 PPM.