89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault

A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday. A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London