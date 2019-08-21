

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Services says it is searching for two suspects who may be responsible for assaulting and robbing an elderly male on Monday.

At 3:30 p.m., patrol members were dispatched to the 600 block of Appleby Drive, where they found a 72-year-old man being treated by paramedics.

The victim told officers he had been waiting at a bus stop in the 700 block of Appleby Drive when he was approached by two males. One of the males struck the victim in the face before fleeing with his wallet, police say.

The victim then walked home and called for an ambulance. His injuries are considered minor, police say.

The suspect who allegedly struck the victim is described as around six feet tall with a heavy build and wearing blue jeans. The second suspect is described as around 20-years-old and 6-foot-5.