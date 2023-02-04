$66K of cocaine, firearms and cash seized in Prince Albert: Police

Prince Albert police and the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team seized about $66,000 in cocaine after executing a search warrant on a home in Prince Albert.

Police searched the home in the 500 block of 6th Street East on Friday, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

They found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, about $8,500 in cash and 831 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $66,000, the news release said.

Two people have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and several firearms offences.

Eric Sanche, 21 and Erica Morin, 40 made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.