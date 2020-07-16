SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has seen a 44 per cent rise in possession and trafficking offences related to crystal meth so far in 2020 compared to last year.

According to an SPS report, as of July 6 there were 57 meth possession and four meth trafficking occurrences, up from 35 possession and four trafficking arrests at the same time last year.

Overall for 2020 police said there have been a total of 290 possession and trafficking incidents compared to 201 over the same period in 2019. This follows the record number, 80 meth offences in May 2020.

The number of occurrences related to crystal meth have steadily increased month-to-month over the course of 2020.

In February, police reported 32 possession and trafficking. That number increased to 37 in March, 45 in April, up to 80 in May and 61 in June.

Since 2012 the number of meth possession and trafficking occurrences has increased more than 25 times from 19 occurrences in 2012 to 477 occurrences in 2019, according to SPS statistics.