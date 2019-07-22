A Saskatoon boy is recovering from a gruesome dog attack after visiting his grandmother in Northern Saskatchewan.

Four-year-old Faron Wade was attacked by a dog in Canoe Narrows on Sunday.

He lost a tooth and suffered cuts to his forehead, eye and cheek.

His grandmother, Rhonda Opikokew, said the family was having a barbecue at their house. Faron and his cousin went to pet a dog at an ice cream store next door when it attacked him, Opikokew said.

She said she found out the news from her other grandson who came running home and told her what happened.

“I was shocked. I felt like my chest was getting tight,” she said.

“This is my grandson, these are my babies.”

Opikokew said the owner of the dog apologized to the family. While the attack was bad, she’s thankful it wasn’t worse.

There’s no reason for a dog to be that violent, when her “little boy is harmless,” she said.

“There’s a difference between aggressive and self-defense.”

Faron was treated for the wounds in Meadow Lake and is taking antibiotics.

His family calls him a “tough boy” for how he handled the traumatic situation.