SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just west of Delisle on Friday.

An eastbound car had collided with a westbound pickup truck pulling a horse trailer, RCMP said in a news release.

The adult female driver of the car was taken to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

The adult female driver and youth female passenger of the pickup truck were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two horses in the trailer were not hurt.

Warman RCMP and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate.