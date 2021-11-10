3 Sask. men arrested, charged after alleged forcible confinement in Meadow Lake

SASKATOON -

Meadow Lake RCMP arrested and charged three men following a report of a woman allegedly held against her will.

On Nov. 8, at around 1 p.m., RCMP were called to a residence in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West in Meadow Lake for reports of a woman being held against her will by armed individuals, according to an RCMP news release.

When Mounties arrived at the residence, people inside refused to let them in and barricaded themselves inside, RCMP said. Officers determined a woman was being forced to remain in the residence, according to the release.

As a precaution, five nearby schools went into hold-and-secure procedures while officers dealt with the original call, police said.

With the help of multiple RCMP units, police were able to enter the residence of the original call at around 4 p.m. and safely escorted the woman out, police said.

"This was a dangerous situation, but we were able to quickly gather the specialized Saskatchewan RCMP resources necessary to rescue the female from harm’s way," said Sgt. Stephen Hurst in a news release.

Three men, aged 31, 37 and 25, were arrested at the scene and each person is facing charges including forcible confinement, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Corey Bouvier, Kevin Bouvier and Ronald Campbell, all had outstanding warrants for their arrest at the time of the incident, according to police. They all made their first court appearance on Nov. 10 and are due back in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Nov. 15.