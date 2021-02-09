SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) child abuse unit with assistance from the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

On Jan. 11, police received a report that a child was the victim of sexual assault and images of her were being shared on social media, SPS said in a media release.

According to SPS, the incidents of abuse are alleged to have taken place since December of 2019.

The woman is facing nine charges including sexual assault, committing a sexual offence against a child, making and disrupting child pornography and bestiality.

The alleged victims are two girls, aged four and two.