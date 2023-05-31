22-year-old charged with attempted murder after assault on Montreal Lake Cree Nation
Montreal Lake and Waskesui RCMP are searching for a 22-year-old wanted after an alleged assault at a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.
Police said the incident was reported to them around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
“Investigation determined an adult male assaulted an adult female over the course of several hours,” an RCMP news release said.
RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The man, identified by police as 22-year-old Isiah Roberts, was spotted in the home by police, who notified him he was under arrest, the release said.
“He fled from the residence and ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers searched extensively for him and he was not located.”
Police have charged Roberts with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of unlawful confinement, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats and one count of obstructing a peace officer, the release said.
RCMP say a warrant has been issued for his arrest and they are working to locate him.
Roberts has been described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be in the Prince Albert or Montreal Lake area.
RCMP advises anyone who sees Roberts not to approach him but to report the information to local police or Crime Stoppers.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau dismisses criticism of David Johnston, as MPs to vote on him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has confidence in David Johnston, even as the House of Commons is about to vote in favour of a motion to push him out of his job.
UPDATED | 16 children, 1 adult injured after falling from platform at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
BREAKING | Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Study identifies the rise and fall of lifestyle habits during pandemic
More than three years after COVID was declared a global pandemic, a new study is looking at how the international health crisis has changed the lifestyle habits of Canadians.
Ottawa sends minister to Nigeria inauguration after accusing party of terror link
A year after arguing Nigeria's ruling party is responsible for terrorist acts, the Trudeau government has sent a cabinet minister to celebrate the swearing-in of its new president.
What slowdown? Economy outperforms, raising odds of a rate hike
The Canadian economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year and likely expanded again in April, fuelling speculation that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again.
Canada saw decline in fresh fruit, vegetable availability in 2022: StatCan
Statistics Canada says fewer fresh fruits and vegetables were available to Canadians in 2022, due to factors such as ongoing supply chain issues, labour shortages and price increases.
Regina
-
Construction resumes at Regina airport following worker's death
Work is slowly getting back underway following an incident that left a construction worker dead at Regina International Airport.
-
Canada remains undefeated at World Para Ice Hockey Championships
Team Canada defeated Team Czechia 2-1 Tuesday night at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw.
-
Mosaic returns after 3-year hiatus but uncertainty has some pavilions making adjustments
The Mosaic Festival of Cultures returns to Regina this weekend, following a three-year break due to the pandemic. Organizers hope the large crowds return but uncertainty has some pavilions making adjustments.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 16 children, 1 adult injured after falling from platform at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Health Canada warning about life-threatening risks of water beads
Canadians are being warned about the potentially life-threatening risk of water beads for young children.
-
Storm brought funnel cloud, dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba
A thunderstorm on Tuesday brought heavy rain, a funnel cloud and dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 16 children, 1 adult injured after falling from platform at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival returns this weekend
One of Calgary's most iconic street festivals takes place this weekend.
Edmonton
-
2 more charged with first-degree murder in northeast Edmonton 2020 death
Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Watt in northeast Edmonton in 2020.
-
Warrant issued in 2021 Whyte Avenue shooting death
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for one man in a homicide near Whyte Avenue in 2021.
-
Teenage boy dead after dirt bike crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border
A teenage boy is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike east of Edmonton on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team's new GM
The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Brad Treliving to be the team's new general manager. The team made the announcement Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
-
Ontario charges Marineland over care of its black bears
Ontario has charged Marineland over the care of its black bears.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. A third teenager, also from Mississauga, was injured.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warning issued for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa. Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for July 1 celebrations, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country!"
Vancouver
-
Family of Madison Scott seeks answers after B.C. woman found dead, 12 years after disappearance
After the remains of Madison Scott were identified this week, exactly 12 years after the B.C. woman went missing, her family says they’re still looking for answers and closure.
-
Man killed in West End stabbing identified
Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver’s West End last weekend as 43-year-old Jonathan James Bulloch.
-
Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing Surrey police at 200 km/h
A man fleeing from police on a motorcycle driving 200 km/h in Surrey was arrested and had his bike impounded last week, according to authorities.
Montreal
-
5 changes in Quebec's Bill 96 that come into effect June 1
Last year, Quebec’s Bill 96 became law, which brought sweeping changes to the Charter of the French language. Sections of the new law will come into effect on June 1, the one-year anniversary of the bill receiving royal assent.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms
Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.
-
'Worst pain I've felt:' New Shriners' approach to treating children's sports injuries aims to get young athletes moving again
A new team working out of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada (SHC-Canada) wants to get young people like Horn, who injured themselves, back on their feet and running as fast and efficiently as possible.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., continues to burn out of control with 60 firefighters, 4 helicopters on scene
The northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward remains on edge Wednesday as a wildfire continues to burn out of control just five kilometres west of the community.
-
B.C. to set housing goals for 10 major communities under new housing act
The B.C. government will set housing targets for 10 major communities on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in an effort to combat the province's housing shortage.
-
BC Transit unveils Pride bus in Victoria
BC Transit's first ever Pride-themed bus has hit the road in Greater Victoria.
Atlantic
-
Halifax requests federal assistance as out-of-control wildfire burns
The Halifax mayor is asking for help from the federal government as a wildfire burns in the city’s northwest.
-
'We've lost it all': Halifax-area woman in limbo after losing her home to wildfire
Molly Deveau is finding comfort where she can after learning her home was destroyed in an ongoing wildfire northwest of Halifax.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out of control as schools close, thousands evacuate
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town on the brink of evacuation as out-of-control wildfire grows
Forest fires in northern Ontario are on the rise, with the largest in the region shutting down a critical highway for the people of Hornepayne for a bit and bringing the community to the brink of evacuation.
-
'Mortifying': Toronto woman says restaurant shamed her for ordering too much food
A Toronto woman says she was shamed for the size of her order at a sushi restaurant north of the city in a scathing review posted to social media that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
London
-
Minivan careens through entrance of florist shop in west London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.
-
Overhaul of school boundaries recommended by TVDSB
The final report of Thames Valley District School Board’s largest attendance review in decades has been given final recommendations by the board.
-
'Killing or injuring animal' charge for St. Thomas man already facing attempted murder charge
A St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman, is now facing an additional charge.