22-year-old charged with attempted murder after assault on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Montreal Lake and Waskesui RCMP are searching for a 22-year-old wanted after an alleged assault at a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police said the incident was reported to them around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“Investigation determined an adult male assaulted an adult female over the course of several hours,” an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man, identified by police as 22-year-old Isiah Roberts, was spotted in the home by police, who notified him he was under arrest, the release said.

“He fled from the residence and ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers searched extensively for him and he was not located.”

Police have charged Roberts with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of unlawful confinement, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats and one count of obstructing a peace officer, the release said.

RCMP say a warrant has been issued for his arrest and they are working to locate him.

Roberts has been described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be in the Prince Albert or Montreal Lake area.

RCMP advises anyone who sees Roberts not to approach him but to report the information to local police or Crime Stoppers.