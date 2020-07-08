SASKATOON -- Conditions will be ripe for mosquitoes for the next few months after a rainy, wet spring, University of Saskatchewan entomologist Sean Prager says.

“We are going to have a lot of mosquitoes this year, there's no question this will be a rather intense year for mosquitoes."

Most of the pesky bugs lay eggs in standing water and with the rain so far, there is a lot of potential for mosquitoes to multiply.

“We can expect mosquitoes to be especially bad in the days or weeks following rain events when pools of water have not had a chance to dry up,” Prager told CTV News.

Still, mosquitoes, black flies and ticks are the only prevalent biting bugs that we have to deal with during the summer months, he said.

“We're pretty lucky here. We have a lot of things that are annoying and not a lot of things that cause trouble for humans.”

The risk for West Nile virus is minimal, as no mosquitoes with the virus have been detected in Saskatchewan, he said.