2 women arrested in connection to North Battleford homicide, RCMP say

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a North Battleford homicide.

Police said the individuals were wanted in connection to the death of 32-year-old Kaylee Crookedneck. She was found with serious injuries in the 1400 block of 114 Street on June 16.

RCMP officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but Crookedneck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

RCMP say they arrested Kiara Mooswa, 21, on Tuesday.

Two days later, police arrested Janine Wapass, 34.

Both women were charged with one count of manslaughter, RCMP said.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes said they appreciated the support of the community and all the policing teams that assisted the investigation.