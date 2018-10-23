The Saskatchewan RCMP added two new Crime Reduction Teams earlier this year and they are now fully operational in Prince Albert and North Battleford.

These teams are focused on high-intensity, targeted enforcement and are in place to support already existing law enforcement.

“They aren’t doing the day-to-day policing that the other detachment members are doing,” Inspector Tammy Patterson told CTV News.

“They are just supporting already-identified initiatives of those detachments.”

These teams assist with the execution of warrants, laying criminal charges and arresting reoccurring offenders.

The positive results from a three month trial earlier this year led to the decision to make the teams full time.

“The positive impact is not only the stats that we can speak to, but also the feeling of security, perhaps, folks have when we are in those communities,” Patterson says.

The locations for the teams were strategically identified as crime hot spots, but the services are available anywhere in the province.