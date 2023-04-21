2 injured in stabbing at northern Sask. high school
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following a stabbing incident where two people were injured.
According to La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois a student and staff member were attacked Thursday at the high school.
She told the Canadian Press a student and a staff member were attacked Thursday at the Dene High School.
The two victims were being treated and the suspect was in RCMP custody, she said.
"It's a very difficult time for the community and it has become rather quiet and reflective and trying to make sense of what has happened," Jolibois said.
"My priority remains with the community, the safety of the students and of the educators."
A letter to parents from the Northern Lights School Division Thursday informed parents there had been an incident at Dene High School and the two individuals were injured and being treated by health officials.
“The school community is safe and there is no current threat to them,” the Director of Education for the division, Jason Young wrote.
Young also said that an individual has been taken into police custody.
“At this moment, we would like all families to understand that we are doing everything we can as a school division and local school administration to provide the support and care our students, staff and their families may need, as a result of this incident,” Young said in the letter.
A Northern Lights School Division representative who spoke briefly with CTV News would not go into details about the incident but said it called to mind previous tragedies.
The representative said mental health counsellors were being brought in to help students and staff.
In 2016, a nearly 18-year-old shot and killed four people and injured seven at the school. A judge sentenced the youth to life in prison in 2018.
--With files from the Canadian Press
