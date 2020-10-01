SASKATOON --

An investigation is underway into a three-vehicle crash near Osler that left two people dead and two others injured.

On Thursday around 3:42 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a driver who was observed driving through a ditch and knocking over signs just north of Osler

along Highway 11, according to a news release.

Three minutes later, a second report was received of a crash about two kilometres south of the Osler turnoff on Highway 11.

Officers arrived on scene and located a black truck, a tan truck and a black SUV involved in the crash.

The 79-year-old male driver of the black truck, who was the lone occupant, was found dead. The black truck was the subject of the first report.

The 56-year-old male driver of the black SUV was also found dead. The 22-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The 70-year-old male driver of the tan truck, who was the lone occupant, was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Two Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionists attended the scene. Corman Park Police Service, Osler Fire and Warman Fire Department, Saskatoon EMS and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended the scene.