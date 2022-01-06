2 charged with arson after fire destroys Sask. apartment building

SASKATOON -

North Battleford RCMP have charged two people with arson after a fire at an apartment building, which police deemed suspicious.

“I would like to thank our investigators, as well as the North Battleford Fire Service and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, for quickly and thoroughly working through this investigation, enabling us to lay charges and arrest these individuals,” Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk, acting commander of the North Battleford RCMP, said in a news release.

“I also want to thank all the emergency personnel who worked bravely, calmly and diligently at a dangerous scene to ensure all residents of this apartment complex were able to escape.”

RCMP were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” apartment building fire Monday around 1:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford.

Seventeen residents and six emergency responders were transported to hospital and have since been released, according to RCMP. The Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency support services for those displaced by the fire.

Keeanu Crookedneck, 22, of North Battleford is charged with arson and arson with disregard for human life. Crookedneck is set to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.

Naomi Jean Yellowtail, 42, of North Battleford is charged with arson and breach of undertaking. Yellowtail was scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Thursday.