2 charged in suspicious Sask. death

Two people have been charged in connection to a suspicious death in La Ronge.

RCMP have identified the victim as 43-year-old Eric Bouchard.

He was found injured outside a home at Bell's Point following reports of shots fired.

Kurt Ratt, 20, and River Miller, 22, are both charged with first degree murder and assault, RCMP said in a news release.

A third person was also arrested but released without being charged.