

CTV Saskatoon





A man and a woman face several charges including assaulting a police officer and dangerous driving after allegedly ramming a police car.

On Tuesday around noon on a rural road near Highway 11 close to MacDowall, Prince Albert RCMP officers located a white Ford truck that was trying to pull another vehicle out of a ditch, according to a news release. It was suspected that the truck may have been stolen earlier in the day.

As officers approached, the white truck stopped trying to remove the vehicle from the ditch and drove away. When they tried to pull the truck over, it pulled into a yard site and then started heading towards the police vehicle as if it was going to ram it, police say.

The white truck veered a few feet away from the police vehicle and continued southbound on Highway 11. The truck abruptly came to a stop and then reversed into the RCMP vehicle with what police say was enough force to deploy the passenger air bag, disabling the vehicle.

The white truck then fled the scene into the rural area around MacDowall and officers lost sight of it.

Several neighbouring RCMP detachments, Prince Albert city police, Saskatoon police and the Provincial Response Team teamed up to find the truck, eventually spotting it north of Duck Lake.

RCMP were able to deploy a spike belt and deflated the truck’s tires, but it pulled into a farmyard where the occupants tried to steal another vehicle, police say.

Police say the arrests were made without incident and they recovered a .22 rifle that had been thrown from the truck.

No one was hurt.