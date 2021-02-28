SASKATOON -- Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in individuals at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon.

On Feb. 27, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools of two positive cases of the virus at the high school, according to a news release.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the school division said, adding the affected cohorts will switch to online instruction.