SASKATOON -- Waking up from a Christmas Day snooze, Russ Kohut said seconds before he walked out the front door for some fresh air he heard a crash and saw a truck driving off his front lawn.

“I thought they would pull over and get their bearings but they didn’t, the driver just kept going and I ran out the front steps to see if I could catch a licence plate but I couldn’t,” Kohut said.

Living on a usually busy Central Avenue for at least the past decade, Kohut said he wasn’t completely surprised by the crash, but he was shocked to see the other vehicle drive away.

“This is the third time this has happened in the last 10 years. It’s never happened on the driveway but my cars have been hit parked on the street,” Kohut said. “But I was in disbelief that they took off, the first time I’ve ever seen that.”

Luckily Kohut has front-facing security cameras, and the crash was all captured on video. So he turned the video over to police as well as shared it on social media.

Kohut said an officer took some broken pieces he thought belonged to the suspect vehicles, and according to Kohut, police caught up with the other vehicle noting how the broken piece fit like a puzzle.

“The police said the video surveillance footage helped them a lot,” Kohut said.

While he believes his two vehicles will be written-off, the sudden crash didn’t damper the rest of his Christmas Day. And his video shared online has collected more than 280,000 views.

“It didn’t affect us too much, no one got hurt,” he said.