Police have laid charges in connection with a Fed-Ex vehicle that was stolen in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The van was stolen from the 1400 block of Central Avenue around 10:45 a.m. while the delivery driver was unloading. The suspect jumped into the van and took off, according to police.

Officers followed the van to the Hazeldell area where they attempted to stop it. According to police, the driver ignored the lights and sirens and hit a police vehicle before heading back into the city centre on Second Avenue West, then out of the city on Highway 11 toward Saskatoon.

Police say the van continued on the highway at high speeds until it was stopped by RCMP and the driver was arrested.

An 18-year-old man from Prince Albert is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

He’s charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, another count of assault, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, committing theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges.