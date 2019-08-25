

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Police received an emergency call about an injured man in the 3800 block of Fairlight Drive at 5:10 a.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police say.

Dandy Delrosario, who lives two doors away in the townhouse complex, says it’s scary living so close by.

"A little bit, yes. Because it’s this close to us so yeah it’s kind of scary. Not to mention there's no lights here at night, no street lights so probably nobody saw what happened."

James Crowe lives next door to the crime scene and says he was awakened by shouting police officers.

"It woke me up about 5, 5:30 in the morning and there's cops yelling around here and the next day I come out and there's blood on the steps."

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken into police custody. He is charged with second degree murder and appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday morning.

The charges were read out to him and he was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again Wednesday morning at 9:30.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.