17-year-old boy in critical condition after Saturday night shooting: police
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 11:35AM CST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 11:44AM CST
Police respond to a shooting in the 200 block of Avenue S North on Sat., Feb. 15. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot on Saturday evening, police say.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue S North around 6:45 p.m. and found the victim injured from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
He was taken to hospital.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.